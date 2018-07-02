PSG Announce New Deal for Reported Arsenal Target Yacine Aldi & Teammate Eric Ebimbe

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Arsenal target Yacine Adli to a professional contract, tying the player down for the next three years with a deal that expires in 2021.

The midfielder was tipped to follow former boss Unai Emery to the Emirates, with the Spaniard having taken over from Arsene Wenger this summer.

But the French club have gotten the youngster to commit his future to them, having announced a new deal for him on Monday.

"It's a pride and a dream come true. But this is only a first step," the 17-year-old said after putting pen to paper.

“I still have a lot of work to do because I aspire to new levels. My goal is to meet the first-team most often and to do my utmost to participate in as many sessions as possible."

The club have also announced a new, professional deal for another 17-year-old midfielder in Eric Embibe.

The young Frenchman has also signed a three-year deal with the Parc des Princes side.