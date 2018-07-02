Report Claims €60m-Rated Star Serie A Has Been Offered to Liverpool by Infamous Agent

Liverpool have been offered AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for €60m by his infamous agent Mino Raiola as he looks for a new club.

Reports in Italy have revealed that the 19-year-old shot stopper is on the lookout for a big move in the hunt for Champions League football, and has been offered for €60m to the Merseyside outfit, which is roughly £53m.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea are also interested in the youngster with Thibaut Courtois’ future currently uncertain, but there has been no indication that Raiola has offered his client’s services to the Blues.

AC Milan have been banned from playing in European competition for next season after breaking Financial Fair Play rules, but they are reportedly willing to sell that first-choice gloveman if they receive an offer that they consider to be an acceptable one.

The Reds have also had their eye on Roma’s Brazilian goalkeeper Allison for a quoted £80m, but his performances for Brazil during the World Cup so far have not been convincing, and Liverpool refuse to pay the asking price for the 25-year-old.

Potential alternatives have been targeted through the likes of Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Burnley’s Nick Pope, but these claims have been rubbished.