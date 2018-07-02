Report Claims €60m-Rated Star Serie A Has Been Offered to Liverpool by Infamous Agent

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Liverpool have been offered AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for €60m by his infamous agent Mino Raiola as he looks for a new club.

Reports in Italy have revealed that the 19-year-old shot stopper is on the lookout for a big move in the hunt for Champions League football, and has been offered for €60m to the Merseyside outfit, which is roughly £53m.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea are also interested in the youngster with Thibaut Courtois’ future currently uncertain, but there has been no indication that Raiola has offered his client’s services to the Blues.

AC Milan have been banned from playing in European competition for next season after breaking Financial Fair Play rules, but they are reportedly willing to sell that first-choice gloveman if they receive an offer that they consider to be an acceptable one.

The Reds have also had their eye on Roma’s Brazilian goalkeeper Allison for a quoted £80m, but his performances for Brazil during the World Cup so far have not been convincing, and Liverpool refuse to pay the asking price for the 25-year-old.

Potential alternatives have been targeted through the likes of Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Burnley’s Nick Pope, but these claims have been rubbished.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)