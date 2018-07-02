Ruben Loftus-Cheek Hits Out at Chelsea For Not Giving Young Players a Chance at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has hit out at parent club Chelsea, condemning the lack of game time they provide to their young players.

The midfielder was highly coveted at Stamford Bridge from a young age, wowing Chelsea legends like Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack with his skill and ability.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite this considerable talent, his progress has been stunted in West London, and he was forced to spend last season on loan at Crystal Palace in order to accrue some much needed game time, after being largely ignored by Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old admitted: "It's been so difficult to go from playing every game then get to the seniors and not be given a chance.

"It's really difficult mentally, there's only so long you just enjoy training with top players."

The Englishman made 24 Premier League appearances for the Eagles last term, scoring two goals and providing four assists, with Loftus-Cheek confirming how much his stint at Selhurst Park had aided his development: "From a year ago, I've improved so much from playing. A game situation is completely different."

His commendable work at Palace earned him a deserved spot in England's World Cup squad, though Loftus-Cheek acknowledged that the circumstances are different in international and club football, before questioning Chelsea the rationale behind his limited chances at Stamford Bridge.

"It's hard to compare the faith of Gareth Southgate and Roy Hodgson and my lack of chances at Chelsea because it's such a big club - managers are under pressure and maybe don't want to take a chance on a young player."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"I don't understand what's going on behind the scenes fully, but Chelsea's a massive club and I understand why chances don't come so often".