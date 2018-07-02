Saido Berahino Aiming to Revive Career at Stoke City Following Insane Goal Drought

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Stoke City's Saido Berahino is keen on leaving the past behind him and reviving his career as an attacker.

The striker, formerly of West Brom, hasn't scored since February 2016, during a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace. But he's hoping that next season will be a better one for both him and Stoke, who he's hoping to help get back to the Premier League.

Berahino joined the Potters last January and has found himself the subject of disciplinary matters since making the switch, having gotten caught up in issues that saw Paul Lambert exclude him from the squad last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the player expressed contrition, admitting that he let himself and others down but is aiming to put all of that behind him and improve as a striker and a person.

"I have made some mistakes," he declared. "I have let myself and the people around me down. But it's part of life and you have got to try and better yourself every day and try to improve as a player.

"I want to try and do the best I can to help the team, obviously, and put Stoke back where they belong."

The 24-year-old was once one of the most promising strikers in England, representing the country's youth teams from Under-16 level through to Under-21. But now going through a remarkable goal-drought, his value has dropped immensely.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

A season in the Championship, though, could be just what the player needs as he looks to return to former glories - so to speak.

