Spain Coach Fernando Hierro Unsure on Future as RFEF Consider Arsenal & Newcastle Boss

Spain manager Fernando Hierro has admitted that his future with the national team is still unknown following their shock exit from the World Cup against host nation Russia. But reports suggest that their governing body have already talked about replacing the 50-year-old coach.

An own goal from Sergei Ignashevich put La Roja into the perfect position early on, but a moment of madness from Gerard Piqué allowed Russian striker Artem Dzyuba to level the scoreline with a late first half penalty.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The game was eventually decided by a penalty shootout, with missed efforts from Koke and Iago Aspas proving to be decisive.





"It is and has been a pleasure to coach this team," Hierro said after the game in Moscow, quoted by Marca. "Staying on is not my decision. After this elimination, my [future] is the least [important]."

A report from AS claims that the Spanish football federation (RFEF) have already drafted up a shortlist of candidates to replace Hierro, who himself was a last minute appointment following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Former Watford manager Quique Sánchez Flores is believed to be their top target, but names like Luis Enrique, Paco Jémez and Quique Setién have also been suggested by the RFEF.

Surprisingly they have also discussed possible moves for newly appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Newcastle boss Rafa Benítez. Although the two Premier League managers have been mentioned, a move for either is believed to be too complicated to complete.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Current Valencia boss Marcelino García Toral is another candidate for the RFEF, but similarly, with the potential appointment of Emery or Benítez, it is claimed that it would be too complicated to appoint the 52-year-old as Hierro's successor.