Toni Kroos Ends Manchester United Transfer Speculation by Reiterating Contract Promise

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Many question if tables are turning in the Spanish capital. After three Champions League successes in a row, rumours suggest some Galacticos seek pastures new. Florentino Perez is known to spend, and with a World Cup only adding fuel to the fire, there may be a few changes in Los Blancos starting eleven going forward.

Names such as Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard and Alisson are already floating about. Real Madrid may have dominated the European stage last season, but domestically arch rivals Barcelona cantered to the La Liga title.

With new manager Julen Lopetegui taking the reins from Zinedine Zidane, speculation is rife. Will Gareth Bale be on his way out? Could Cristiano Ronaldo be tempted by a challenge elsewhere?

One name who has nailed his colours to the mast, however, is Toni Kroos.


Following Germany's shock exit in the group stages of this year's World Cup, the maestro will have a longer summer break than originally expected. 

Mundo Deportivo, report that the Mannschaft star has eased supporters' nerves by committing to a future in Madrid.

With a long-term contract keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, Kroos is rumoured to be focused on seeing out his deal. Speculation suggested that a move to Premier League giants Manchester United could be a possibility, but it seems the 28-year-old prefers to stay in warmer climes.

After four years of unbridled success, Real Madrid and Toni Kroos could've called it quits. A profit would be easily made if Los Merengues saw the German as a disposable member of the squad. 

However, he has firmly placed himself in world football's most dominant midfield trifecta, with Luka Modric and Casemiro his collaborators. It seems the love is mutual. Toni Kroos is to stay in Madrid for the long haul. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)