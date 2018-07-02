Toni Kroos Ends Manchester United Transfer Speculation by Reiterating Contract Promise

Many question if tables are turning in the Spanish capital. After three Champions League successes in a row, rumours suggest some Galacticos seek pastures new. Florentino Perez is known to spend, and with a World Cup only adding fuel to the fire, there may be a few changes in Los Blancos starting eleven going forward.

Names such as Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard and Alisson are already floating about. Real Madrid may have dominated the European stage last season, but domestically arch rivals Barcelona cantered to the La Liga title.

With new manager Julen Lopetegui taking the reins from Zinedine Zidane, speculation is rife. Will Gareth Bale be on his way out? Could Cristiano Ronaldo be tempted by a challenge elsewhere?

One name who has nailed his colours to the mast, however, is Toni Kroos.





Following Germany's shock exit in the group stages of this year's World Cup, the maestro will have a longer summer break than originally expected.

Mundo Deportivo, report that the Mannschaft star has eased supporters' nerves by committing to a future in Madrid.

With a long-term contract keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, Kroos is rumoured to be focused on seeing out his deal. Speculation suggested that a move to Premier League giants Manchester United could be a possibility, but it seems the 28-year-old prefers to stay in warmer climes.

I know he only had one-year left on his contract with Bayern Munich, but Toni Kroos only cost Real Madrid £22 million. What a joke. What a player. Toni Boss. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 24, 2018

After four years of unbridled success, Real Madrid and Toni Kroos could've called it quits. A profit would be easily made if Los Merengues saw the German as a disposable member of the squad.

However, he has firmly placed himself in world football's most dominant midfield trifecta, with Luka Modric and Casemiro his collaborators. It seems the love is mutual. Toni Kroos is to stay in Madrid for the long haul.