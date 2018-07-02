Tottenham Fans React as New Report Provides Update on Anthony Martial's Man Utd Future

Tottenham's plans to sign 22-year-old winger Anthony Martial have appeared to be scuppered, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that United are unwilling to part company with Martial.

Despite bursting onto the scene under Louis van Gaal, scoring a memorable goal against Liverpool on his debut, the Frenchman has been unable to capitalise on his great start. Under Jose Mourinho, Martial has become regularly consigned to the bench, with Mourinho preferring the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford in 2018.



Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

United's reason for keeping Martial is a rather selfish one. Manager Jose Mourinho has a record of selling off young players who then go on to become world beaters.





Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah and Romelu Lukaku , were all discarded by Mourinho, and have all gone on to become some of the Premier League's best players. The United hierarchy do not want Mourinho to make the same mistake with Martial, even if that results in Martial wasting his career on the Old Trafford bench.

The Evening News also report that Tottenham have been 'frightened off' by United's asking price. Martial signed for United from Monaco for £36m, but since then the market has inflated, so it is likely that he will be worth a considerably higher figure now.





If Tottenham were to sign Martial, he would likely be their record signing. A possible deal which has been rumoured is a swap deal between Martial and want-away Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, however news of that deal has gone quiet.





Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Move onto Malcom before it's too late — davinson_sanchez_fan (@thfcAlex10) July 1, 2018

We should then replicate the gesture with Toby or Rose! — Disco Volante 🗿🇬🇧 (@victorfleming16) July 1, 2018

Well he certainly won’t become the next Salah if he stays put so mission accomplished Man U! — Mark The Chippy (@markthechippy) July 2, 2018

They don’t get @AlderweireldTob then...simple — The Spurs Project (@TheSpursProject) July 1, 2018