Tottenham Preparing £27m Bid for Benfica Starlet Alex Grimaldo as Rose Future Remains Unclear

Tottenham have their eyes firmly set on the highly rated Benfica full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, according to talkSPORT.

The Spaniard, who started his youth career with Valencia, has caught the attention of Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino recently as speculation over the future of Danny Rose continues.

Transferring to Barcelona at the tender age of thirteen, Grimaldo eventually failed to make a first team appearance due to the dazzling quality of Jordi Alba.





Since 2016 however, Grimaldo has come into his own in Portugal, becoming an integral part of the side that won Benfica their second ever domestic treble. He also made thirty-two league appearances last season as the red side of Lisbon locked down a Champions League spot.

If London is indeed calling, Alex Grimaldo would find himself part of a true project. It is to be a monumental season for Spurs as they move into New White Hart Lane. With world class talent such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris on the books, Spurs have become a club with real pulling power.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Rumours continue to swirl about Rose's future as he was out of favour at Spurs for a large part of last season, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be monitoring the situation closely. A fractured relationship with Luke Shaw may mean change is on the horizon at Old Trafford, and in turn, the white side of London.





At only 22, Spurs have the chance to tie up one of Europe's most exciting prospects for multiple seasons. Speculation suggests that the Lilywhites have set aside £27m to try and tempt Benfica into a deal, but with Borussia Dortmund lingering, they may have to strike while the iron is hot.

The move could well interest the Spanish born defender, with an opportunity to test himself against some of the best wingers in the world. Big games are to be a plenty, and there is confidence amongst supporters that their club can challenge for silverware on multiple fronts.