Watford Announce the Signing of Full-Back Adam Masina From Bologna on 5-Year Deal

Watford have completed the signing of left-back Adam Masina from Bologna, announcing that the player signed a five-year deal on Monday.

"Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm," a statement on the Hornets' official website reads.

"The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets’ latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign."

Masina leaves Bologna after making 131 total appearances, with 99 of those racked up in the Serie A. He was named Serie B Player of the Year at the end of the 2014/15 season, a campaign which saw the side return to Italy's top flight.

The pacy left-back, renown for his energetic displays on the flanks, has represented Italy at Under-21 level but has not been capped by I Azzurri as a senior.

Born in Morocco, Masina obtained a transfer from FIFA in 2015 which allows him to play for Italy.

✍️ | Adam Masina has signed for #watfordfc on a five-year deal!



The 24-year-old left-back joins the Hornets from Bologna.#BenvenutoAdam



More info ⤵️https://t.co/RGha3AdbDu pic.twitter.com/GHea1Q25J0 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 2, 2018

A good season at Watford could possibly see him get called up to the senior side in the not-too-distant future.