Watford Announce the Signing of Full-Back Adam Masina From Bologna on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Watford have completed the signing of left-back Adam Masina from Bologna, announcing that the player signed a five-year deal on Monday.

"Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm," a statement on the Hornets' official website reads.

"The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets’ latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign."

Masina leaves Bologna after making 131 total appearances, with 99 of those racked up in the Serie A. He was named Serie B Player of the Year at the end of the 2014/15 season, a campaign which saw the side return to Italy's top flight.

The pacy left-back, renown for his energetic displays on the flanks, has represented Italy at Under-21 level but has not been capped by I Azzurri as a senior.

Born in Morocco, Masina obtained a transfer from FIFA in 2015 which allows him to play for Italy.

A good season at Watford could possibly see him get called up to the senior side in the not-too-distant future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)