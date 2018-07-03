AC Milan Captain Leonardo Bonucci Reportedly Set to Complete Shock Move to Paris Saint-Germain

According to Sport, AC Milan centre half Leonardo Bonucci could be about to follow his former teammate Gianluigi Buffon to Paris Saint-Germain. Buffon recently departed Juventus after 17 years with the Turin based side and was expected to retire, but the Italian stalwart has hinted he could be about to continue his career at PSG.

His former Juventus teammate Bonucci is also on the manager, Thomas Tuchel’s wish list this summer as he looks to stamp his mark on the side after taking over from Unai Emery.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

PSG have been very successful in Ligue 1 recently winning five of the last six league titles. But the owners still want to see the club competitive in Europe given the heavy investment they have made in players since they took over.

PSG haven’t been past the Champions League quarter final stage in that time, building on that record will be a key challenge for Tuchel this season. The club have apparently reached an agreement in principle for 31-year-old Bonucci, who is expected to slot in alongside Thiago Silva next season, making an impressive centre half pairing.

AC Milan are reluctant to let Bonucci leave though after the player only joined the San Siro last summer. Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso still needs convincing to part with his captain and is expected to drive the price as high as €42m to recoup what Milan paid for the Italian international.

During a Q&A session on Milan TV (via Football Italia), club director Marco Fassone insisted that Bonucci will not be sold:

“Leo’s our captain, he’s not one of the players we are discussing or negotiating for. “He’s one of the team’s strengths and he’ll stay with us for a long time.





"Sales of big names? No player has come to Mirabelli or I to say that they want to leave."

The Italian side need to sell this summer though after they were found in breach of Financial Fair Play regulations. Milan will be banned from entry into Europa League next season and have had financial sanctions placed on the club which could force them to sell some prized assets like Bonucci this summer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

PSG have been under scrutiny from FFP themselves following a world record €222m deal for Neymar last summer. The Parisien side will likely have to sell players as well to fund a move for Bonucci and remain within UEFA regulations.

Marco Verratti is one of the stars linked with a move away from Parc Des Princes this season and has interest from Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.