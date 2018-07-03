'Disgrace': Mohamed Salah's Agent Slams Newspaper After Front Page Shockingly Mocks Colombia

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Mohamed Salah's agent Rammy Abbas has taken to Twitter to criticise the Sun's latest front page headline, an insensitive take on the upcoming England World Cup match against Colombia.

Liverpool's relationship with the Sun is well known after the Merseyside club boycotted by the newspaper following its reporting of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives. 

Liverpool cut ties with the newspaper even further last year after banning all journalists associated with the Sun from Anfield, Melwood and all official Liverpool events.

The Sun have now recently come under heavy criticism for their latest front page headline that reads: "As 3 Lions face nation that gave world Shakira, great coffee and er, other stuff, we say.. GO KANE!”

Outrage has ensued online as the headline seems to directly associate Colombia with the production of class A drugs, something that you would not expect to find on the front page of a national newspaper.

One of the many critics of the headline was Mo Salah's agent Ramy Abbas, who called out the newspaper on Twitter, labelling it a 'disgrace' that isn't 'even worthy of being trampled on'.

This went down very well with Liverpool supporters, who already tend to hold Abbas in high regard following the news that Salah has recently agreed to sign a new five-year deal with the Reds after a stellar debut season.

The Sun have yet to issue any form of apology concerning the headline, but it is clear to see that the majority of Twitter tend to share the opinions of Abbas.

