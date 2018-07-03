Eden Hazard Praises Belgian Substitutes in Japan Win and Looks Forward to 'Magnificent' Brazil Clash

Belgium star Eden Hazard has hailed the impact of his side's substitutes during their dramatic 3-2 win over Japan in Monday night's World Cup last sixteen clash, and admits he cannot wait for his country's mouthwatering quarter final tie against Brazil on Friday.

The Belgians looked to be going out of the tournament when they went 2-0 down to Japan, but two substitutes, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli, scored late goals to help rescue the side, and Hazard was delighted with their contribution.

The 27-year-old also admitted that he thought it was all over for the Red Devils when they went 2-0 down, but was thrilled by the fighting spirit showed by his team.

As reported by the Mirror, Hazard said: “We were thinking it was going to be like two years ago against Wales, but we were also thinking if we can score goals the game is on. We have players that can change a game, we brought players from the bench who made the difference, so today we are just happy to have won and have gone through.





“The reaction we showed today was great and maybe it is this type of match we needed for the future as we could have been eliminated but we are into the quarter finals."

The Chelsea winger has been in fine form during the tournament, and seems determined to ensure his side go at least one step further than usual, with Belgium having been knocked out at the quarter final stages of the last two international tournaments.





To do so they will have to beat the favourites Brazil, but Hazard does not appear daunted by the task facing the Red Devils.

“When it comes to the match on Friday, it is going to be magnificent because playing against Brazil is always amazing as a football player." he said. "We are going to rest really well and going to really try to win that match.”