Nobody Could Believe England Won A Penalty Shootout at the World Cup

England has finally won a penalty shootout at the World Cup.
Coming into Tuesday's game against Colombia, England had lost six of seven shootouts at major tournaments, including all three at the World Cup.
After a Harry Kane penalty put the Three Lions up 1-0, Colombia answered in the 93' minute and the two sides exchanged chances during extra time before going to a penalty shootout.
Radamel Falcao hit the first penalty shot for Colombia and England's Harry Kane followed with a calm finish of his own. Then, both Juan Cuadrado and Marcus Rashford scored. The first key save came from Colombia's Ospina who dove to his left to save Jordan Henderson's shot. But immediately after, Mateus Uribe's shot hit the crossbar and fell out of the goal, giving England new life. Colombia's next shot was saved by Jordan Pickford with his left hand, and Eric Dier put away the final penalty to give England the win.
The Three Lions finally were finally able to get the penalty monkey off their back, winning 4-3 in the shootout.
Watch the full shootout below.
#MundialTelemundo ¿Te los perdiste? Acá la tanda de penales decisiva entre #COL y #ENG pic.twitter.com/ZONeSpBhSz— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 3, 2018
Naturally, twitter, and of course former English players, were extremely excited for the end of the jinx.
Wright, Dixon and Neville 😆🎉#eng pic.twitter.com/4tXBzm06b9— Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) July 3, 2018
Holy shit. They won a shootout. #ComeOnEngland— Mark McClusky (@markmcc) July 3, 2018
That Pickford save is going to be framed in more pubs than any portrait of the Queen.— Gabriel Baumgaertner (@gbaumgaertner) July 3, 2018
jeter would’ve made that save— Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) July 3, 2018
#ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tFGjj3Hp74— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 3, 2018
Indeed pic.twitter.com/DBJzCJ9rp4— Born Salty (@cjzero) July 3, 2018
July 3, 2018
EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 3, 2018
Live to the London pubs please— Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) July 3, 2018
England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.