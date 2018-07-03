Nobody Could Believe England Won A Penalty Shootout at the World Cup

Coming into Tuesday's game against Colombia, England had lost six of seven shootouts at major tournaments, including all three at the World Cup.

After a Harry Kane penalty put the Three Lions up 1-0, Colombia answered in the 93' minute and the two sides exchanged chances during extra time before going to a penalty shootout.

Radamel Falcao hit the first penalty shot for Colombia and England's Harry Kane followed with a calm finish of his own. Then, both Juan Cuadrado and Marcus Rashford scored. The first key save came from Colombia's Ospina who dove to his left to save Jordan Henderson's shot. But immediately after, Mateus Uribe's shot hit the crossbar and fell out of the goal, giving England new life. Colombia's next shot was saved by Jordan Pickford with his left hand, and Eric Dier put away the final penalty to give England the win.

The Three Lions finally were finally able to get the penalty monkey off their back, winning 4-3 in the shootout.

Naturally, twitter, and of course former English players, were extremely excited for the end of the jinx.

Holy shit. They won a shootout. #ComeOnEngland — Mark McClusky (@markmcc) July 3, 2018

That Pickford save is going to be framed in more pubs than any portrait of the Queen. — Gabriel Baumgaertner (@gbaumgaertner) July 3, 2018

jeter would’ve made that save — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) July 3, 2018

EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 3, 2018

Live to the London pubs please — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) July 3, 2018

England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.