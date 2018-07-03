Nobody Could Believe England Won A Penalty Shootout at the World Cup

England has finally won a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

Coming into Tuesday's game against Colombia, England had lost six of seven shootouts at major tournaments, including all three at the World Cup.

After a Harry Kane penalty put the Three Lions up 1-0, Colombia answered in the 93' minute and the two sides exchanged chances during extra time before going to a penalty shootout.

Radamel Falcao hit the first penalty shot for Colombia and England's Harry Kane followed with a calm finish of his own. Then, both Juan Cuadrado and Marcus Rashford scored. The first key save came from Colombia's Ospina who dove to his left to save Jordan Henderson's shot. But immediately after, Mateus Uribe's shot hit the crossbar and fell out of the goal, giving England new life. Colombia's next shot was saved by Jordan Pickford with his left hand, and Eric Dier put away the final penalty to give England the win.

The Three Lions finally were finally able to get the penalty monkey off their back, winning 4-3 in the shootout.

Watch the full shootout below.

Naturally, twitter, and of course former English players, were extremely excited for the end of the jinx.

England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)