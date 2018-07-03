English fans have a lot to celebrate after the Three Lions beat Colombia in a penalty shootout 4-3 during the round of 16 on Tuesday.

It was England's first time winning a shootout in the World Cup. They previously lost six out of seven shootouts at major tournaments, including three in the World Cup.

After the Three Lions ended the jinx, fans couldn't contain their excitement and reacted by throwing beer in the air. Several people posted videos of fans dousing each other with beer, as they screamed and jumped up and down.

When you get your first knockout round win in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/VE8mtXgiMq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 3, 2018

ITS COMING HOME!!!! #ItsComingHome #WorldCup @england pic.twitter.com/lXvOyw7HqJ — HQ Sports Bar (@HQSportsBar1) July 3, 2018

England's fans have been pouring beer on one another after each win in the World Cup. Tuesday's victory was the perfect excuse to keep the celebratory tosses going. England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.