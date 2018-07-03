Watch: English Fans Celebrate Shootout Win by Tossing More Beer

Screenshot/Twitter

England edged out Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

By Jenna West
July 03, 2018

English fans have a lot to celebrate after the Three Lions beat Colombia in a penalty shootout 4-3 during the round of 16 on Tuesday.

It was England's first time winning a shootout in the World Cup. They previously lost six out of seven shootouts at major tournaments, including three in the World Cup.

After the Three Lions ended the jinx, fans couldn't contain their excitement and reacted by throwing beer in the air. Several people posted videos of fans dousing each other with beer, as they screamed and jumped up and down.

England's fans have been pouring beer on one another after each win in the World Cup. Tuesday's victory was the perfect excuse to keep the celebratory tosses going. England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)