Fulham Expect to Close £20m for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic By the End of the Month

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Fulham reportedly believe that they are close to securing a deal for Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, and expect to complete his transfer once he arrives back in England after his post-World Cup break, following Serbia's elimination from the tournament.

Fulham's admiration for Mitrovic is no secret. The striker played a prominent role in the Cottagers' promotion push - scoring 12 goals in 17 appearances - and are keen on making a permanent move for the 23-year-old.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

And now, it seems they believe they have managed it. According to the Telegraph, Fulham expect to wrap up a deal by the end of the month, and they'll smash their transfer record to do so.

The play-off winners will stump up a hefty £20m for Mitrovic, which easily beats the £12.4m they spent on Konstantinos Mitroglu back in 2014.

The departure of Mitrovic will in turn provide some added funds to Rafa Benitez's transfer wallet - though no new acquisitions are expected before the squad report for pre-season in the coming days.

So far, the Magpies have signed Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee, as well as former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung Yueng on a free transfer, following his release from the recently relegated Welsh outfit.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

As for Fulham, they're yet to sign anyone ahead of their return to the Premier League. Paper talk has linked the club with a whole host of moves, but the closest deal that currently looks likely to materialise is that of Mitrovic's potential transfer in the coming weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)