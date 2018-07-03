Fulham Expect to Close £20m for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic By the End of the Month

Fulham reportedly believe that they are close to securing a deal for Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, and expect to complete his transfer once he arrives back in England after his post-World Cup break, following Serbia's elimination from the tournament.
Fulham's admiration for Mitrovic is no secret. The striker played a prominent role in the Cottagers' promotion push - scoring 12 goals in 17 appearances - and are keen on making a permanent move for the 23-year-old.
And now, it seems they believe they have managed it. According to the Telegraph, Fulham expect to wrap up a deal by the end of the month, and they'll smash their transfer record to do so.
The play-off winners will stump up a hefty £20m for Mitrovic, which easily beats the £12.4m they spent on Konstantinos Mitroglu back in 2014.
The departure of Mitrovic will in turn provide some added funds to Rafa Benitez's transfer wallet - though no new acquisitions are expected before the squad report for pre-season in the coming days.
So far, the Magpies have signed Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee, as well as former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung Yueng on a free transfer, following his release from the recently relegated Welsh outfit.
As for Fulham, they're yet to sign anyone ahead of their return to the Premier League. Paper talk has linked the club with a whole host of moves, but the closest deal that currently looks likely to materialise is that of Mitrovic's potential transfer in the coming weeks.