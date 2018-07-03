Gerard Pique to Discuss Role in Antoine Griezmann Video Saga With Barcelona Chiefs After Holiday

Spain international Gerard Piqué has been involved in a controversy over his club's failed attempt to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

There has been much speculation surrounding the future of Atletico Madrid's star man with Barcelona expressing interest in the French forward for the past few months. The speculation came to an end when Griezmann extended his contract with Los Rojiblancos.

However, the news of Griezmann's choice to stay with the Madrid based club was announced on a documentary called 'The Decision' and was produced by Pique's production company.

Sport claim the reason for the meeting is that tension has been caused after Barcelona's failed attempts to sign Griezmann as the club officials found out the news of the new contract as the documentary aired on Spanish television.

It's thought that Pique will be expected to clarify his position on the documentary and that the club will also do the same.

The club is apparently annoyed with both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, who both promoted the documentary in order to generate interest before it went to air on their social media accounts.

With Spain's early exit from the World Cup, crashing out to hosts Russia in the round of 16, Pique has returned to Spain with the rest of the squad. He is then expected to start his holiday, which before the tournament was expected to rule him out of the club's tour of the United States.

The tour begins on 24 July and the Barcelona president will be in attendance. If Pique does not attend it's expected a meeting will be arranged for when the players arrive back to pre season training.