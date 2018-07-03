Gianluigi Buffon Set to Complete PSG Move This Weekend Amid Reports Of Alphonse Areola Exit

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will sign for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, according to reports in France.

Despite recently turning 40, and bidding adieu to the club where he became an idol in Juventus, the Italian refuses to hang up his gloves just yet, and will sign a two year deal in the French capital.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

It's been the question everyone has been asking for the last couple of months: what will Buffon do this summer? He announced that he would leave Juventus when his contract expired at the turn of July, but never said anything about retirement, despite hinting at it earlier on in the season.

It now seems that his choice has been made, and Buffon isn't willing to let go of his glittering career for another couple of years.

According to French outfit L'Equipe, Buffon will complete his move at the weekend (or the beginning of next week at the latest), and his arrival will see either Alphonse Areola or Kevin Trapp depart the club.

This could potentially be a very wise move from the Parisians, who only moved 20-year-old stopper Sebastien Cibois into the first team a few days ago. The mentoring nature of Buffon would be a huge help to the youngster, who is tipped for greatness.

PSG do not want four men capable of filling in between the sticks, claims the report, which is why one of Areola and Trapp are expected to depart.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The most likely, at this point, looks to be Areola. Napoli have reportedly met with the player's agent and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the former Villareal loanee.