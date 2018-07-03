'He's Coming Home': Cryptic Tweet From West Ham United Transfer Target Sends Fans Into Frenzy

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Some West Ham United fans believe that Felipe Anderson’s recent tweet hints that his potential move to London could be going ahead.

The 25-year-old’s tweet, when translated, stats: “Long live the goodbyes and all that they teach us!”

The Brazilian winger was linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer, with a €40m deal being touted.

With reports from Italian media outlet TMW claiming that Anderson has handed in a transfer request to current side Lazio, it suggests the forward is pushing for a move away.

Anderson’s most recent tweet has sent Hammers fans into a frenzy with many believing it is his way of hinting that the move could be taking place.

Having scored eight times and contributing ten assists in his 32 appearances for Lazio last season, Anderson could be a strong signing to bolster the West Ham squad.

The Hammers finished last season in 13th place in the Premier League, but with new manager Manuel Pellegrini on board, the excitement amongst the West Ham faithful is growing: 

Having already been linked with the likes of Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic, it shows the ambition and direction that the new West Ham United manager is keen in taking the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)