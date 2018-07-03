'He's Coming Home': Cryptic Tweet From West Ham United Transfer Target Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Some West Ham United fans believe that Felipe Anderson’s recent tweet hints that his potential move to London could be going ahead.

The 25-year-old’s tweet, when translated, stats: “Long live the goodbyes and all that they teach us!”

Viva as despedidas e a tudo o que elas nos ensinam! 💭💔🙌🏽 — Felipe Anderson (@F_Andersoon) July 1, 2018

The Brazilian winger was linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer, with a €40m deal being touted.

With reports from Italian media outlet TMW claiming that Anderson has handed in a transfer request to current side Lazio, it suggests the forward is pushing for a move away.

Anderson’s most recent tweet has sent Hammers fans into a frenzy with many believing it is his way of hinting that the move could be taking place.

Having scored eight times and contributing ten assists in his 32 appearances for Lazio last season, Anderson could be a strong signing to bolster the West Ham squad.

The Hammers finished last season in 13th place in the Premier League, but with new manager Manuel Pellegrini on board, the excitement amongst the West Ham faithful is growing:

Yes mate... Yeeees — West Ham Italy (@martelliditalia) July 1, 2018

Come to West Ham ⚒⚒ — ⚜️ (@Lanzxini) July 1, 2018

Welcome to West Ham ⚒COYI⚒we are gonna love ya ⚒ — justin (@jubey787) July 1, 2018

Having already been linked with the likes of Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic, it shows the ambition and direction that the new West Ham United manager is keen in taking the club.