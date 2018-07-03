Jerome Boateng Set to Remain at Bayern as Man Utd & Liverpool Decide Against Meeting Asking Price

The latest revelation in the future of Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng has taken an unexpected twist following Germany's World Cup exit. The centre half has spent the summer so far continuously being linked with a move away from Bavaria, but it now seems he may well stay.

There's been interest in the 29-year-old over recent months - not a huge amount, but enough to suggest that a transfer is on the cards. Initially, it was Liverpool reported to be keen on Boateng, soon followed by Manchester United. Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his back line, and with Bayern looking to sell, a deal was expected to be worked out.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

However, despite club CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge putting Boateng on the transfer market - willing to listen to offers, German outlet SZ claims that no one will match the asking price for the powerhouse centre back.

The report states that this failure to meet his valuation is down to Boateng's history of injuries, and at 29, he's no spring chicken.

Instead, the Germany international now looks more likely to remain at the Allianz Arena, and is willing to put his faith in new manager Niko Kovac, having been persuaded by his half brother Kevin Prince, who has worked under the new Bayern boss.

Boateng - much like the rest of Germany - will be heartbroken by his nation's early exit from the World Cup. The world champions severely underwhelmed this summer and found themselves knocked out of the competition in the group stages.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

As a result, Boateng will now try to enjoy a couple of weeks rest before returning to Bayern for pre-season, and beginning his time under Kovac.