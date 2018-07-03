Jurgen Klopp Breaks 17-Year Tradition as Liverpool Welcome Players Back for Pre-Season Training

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Jurgen Klopp began Liverpool's pre-season training on Monday but, for the first time in 17 years, found himself without long-time assistant Zeljko Buvac. 

Buvac took an unexpected leave of absence from the club at the end of last season, coinciding with rumours that he was a shock candidate to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, and has yet to return to Melwood. 

The Bosnian has been part of Klopp's coaching staff throughout his career, in his spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund as well as at Liverpool, and the Mirror note that the German manager is going into uncharted waters as he enters pre-season training without the man he often referred to as 'the brains' at his side. 

Buvac's future at the club remains unclear, with no signs that he will be returning soon following reports of a breakdown in the relationship between himself and Klopp, but no official word on his permanent departure. 

For his part, Klopp was happy to welcome new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita to the club for their first training sessions, telling the club's website: "Very, very happy to finally have Naby here. It took a while. Fabinho is also here and that’s perfect for the moment. 

"It’s even better they can start from the first day with the training because they have to learn the most, they have to adapt to our style of play. We have nine games until the season starts and we will need them all. They all are important in a different way. They are here, we can start, that’s good."

