Lee Grant to Have Manchester United Medical This Week Ahead of Free Transfer From Stoke City

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant will reportedly undergo a medical with Manchester United this week ahead of a free transfer to Old Trafford. United are in the market for a third choice stopper and the 35-year-old fits the bill.

It was only a week ago when initial reports arrived outlining the Red Devils' intentions to sign Grant. With United boss Jose Mourinho keen on giving current third choice Joel Perreira a stint away from the club on loan in order to build up his match experience.

As a result, a new man between the sticks is needed in the north west, and Grant is Mourinho's preferred option - having impressed the manager back in October 2016 when he put in a man of the match performance in a 1-1 draw between Stoke and United.

And now, according to sources at Sky Sports, Grant will have his medical over the next week, with both clubs having agreed that the goalkeeper can leave for free.

With that being the case, unless something heavily unexpected turns up, his confirmation of arrival at his new side could be confirmed any time soon - making room for Perreira to depart for a season.

Whether the soon to be new arrival will get much game time next term remains to be known. With the likes of David de Gea and Sergio Romero undoubtedly ahead of him in the pecking order, game time will be at a premium for Grant.

However, reports claim that the 35-year-old is desperate to make the move regardless, and it was him that helped United push for a free transfer in order for the switch to materialise.