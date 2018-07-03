Liverpool Dealt a Setback as Forward Is Set to Be Sidelined 'Until Late August'

Liverpool have been dealt a setback as promising young forward Rhian Brewster won't be fit 'until late August' as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in January.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the 18-year-old's recovery from the injury is taking longer than initially expected, meaning that Brewster won't be available for any form of competitive action until the end of August at the earliest.

The striker suffered the injury in a game against Manchester City's Under-23 side at the beginning of the year after landing awkwardly following a challenge for a header, with Brewster needing oxygen as he was stretched off, before later requiring surgery.

News of the setback comes as huge blow for both Brewster and the Reds, who see the forward as one for the future, with his talent and goal-scoring exploits well documented in recent seasons.

Prior to his ankle injury, Brewster had five goals and seven assists for Liverpool's Under-23 side in the Premier League 2, while his record at international level is arguably even more impressive.

Brewster was part of the heralded England Under-17 side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, scoring eight goals, seven of which came in the knockout stages, to pick up both the Golden Boot and the Bronze Ball to announce himself on the world stage.

As a result, Liverpool have been desperate to keep hold of their future star, even going to the lengths of cancelling a pre-season game against Borussia Monchengladbach, after the German side made an alleged illegal approach to sign Brewster.