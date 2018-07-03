Liverpool Fans Keen on Former Man Utd Star After Host of Standout World Cup Performances

Liverpool fans, among many others, were left very impressed with Shinji Kagawa's performance against Belgium on Monday, despite Japan ultimately bowing out.

The Borussia Dortmund star has had a spell in England before, having joined Manchester United back in 2012. But he returned to Germany two years later after an underwhelming spell.

After an impressive showing at the World Cup, though, Liverpool fans want him back in the Premier League.

The Japanese contingent came quite close to securing a place in the quarter-finals on Monday, going up 2-0, with Kagawa assisting one of the goals. But Roberto Martinez's men staged the impossible, forcing a 3-2 comeback as Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini brought them back on terms.

With the match seemingly headed for extra time and possibly penalties, a late counter from the Red Devils culminated in a Romelu Lukaku dummy that left Nacer Chadli to slot home unmarked and break Japanese hearts.

Kagawa, though, gave a great account of himself in spite of the loss. And here's how some Liverpool fans reacted:

Of course, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board are unlikely to even consider signing the BVB man this summer, yet one can never tell.