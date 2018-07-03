Liverpool Fans Keen on Former Man Utd Star After Host of Standout World Cup Performances

Liverpool fans, among many others, were left very impressed with Shinji Kagawa's performance against Belgium on Monday, despite Japan ultimately bowing out.
The Borussia Dortmund star has had a spell in England before, having joined Manchester United back in 2012. But he returned to Germany two years later after an underwhelming spell.
After an impressive showing at the World Cup, though, Liverpool fans want him back in the Premier League.
The Japanese contingent came quite close to securing a place in the quarter-finals on Monday, going up 2-0, with Kagawa assisting one of the goals. But Roberto Martinez's men staged the impossible, forcing a 3-2 comeback as Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini brought them back on terms.
With the match seemingly headed for extra time and possibly penalties, a late counter from the Red Devils culminated in a Romelu Lukaku dummy that left Nacer Chadli to slot home unmarked and break Japanese hearts.
Kagawa, though, gave a great account of himself in spite of the loss. And here's how some Liverpool fans reacted:
That Kagawa could do well in England. He’d need a good team around him though.— Mo Salah Mo Problems (@Trevski_LFC) July 2, 2018
Not arsed if he played for United at all, I'd 100% have Kagawa at #lfc.— Liam Bushby (@LiamJB92) July 2, 2018
Sign Kagawa @LFC— Terry (@Trrymc) July 2, 2018
Kagawa extremely good, showed his greatness today.— NoLookFirmino (@bobbynolookLFC) July 2, 2018
Still say we should invest in kagawa @LFC 🤔— Luke Russell (@Lulamu117) July 2, 2018
Kagawa is balling out @LFC SIGN HIM NOW— Ciro Di Marzio 🇮🇶 (@rapzirq) July 2, 2018
Bring Kagawa to us @LFC— Groot (@Firbinho) July 2, 2018
Of course, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board are unlikely to even consider signing the BVB man this summer, yet one can never tell.