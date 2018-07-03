Mexico Boss Lambasts Neymar for 'Clowning Around' as PSG Star's Antics Steal the Show

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio has slammed Neymar's theatrics during their 2-0 defeat to Brazil on Monday, where the Seleção's poster boy once again hit the headlines for his playacting.





Neymar found himself on the scoresheet early in the second half, with Roberto Firmino giving Brazil some breathing space in identical fashion late on, but the Paris Saint-Germain winger got the most attention following a minor incident with Mexico's Miguel Layún.

The former Sevilla defender appeared to purposely stand on Neymar's ankle, but the 26-year-old's reaction to the incident prompted Mexico boss Osorio to dedicate a large portion of his post-match comments to the PSG star's antics.





"We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player," the Mexico coach said, according to ESPN.





"The delay for one player lasted four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around."

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

Osorio's side more than matched Brazil throughout the first half, but El Tri were slowly worn down by the Seleção - who deservedly went through to the quarter finals.





"We were able to play quite a balanced game and I think that says a lot about us and our style. In any case, I think we need to keep developing," he added, quoted by Sky Sports.





"We hope our players can come to play in Europe so they can play every weekend against the best players in the world and then our national team will improve."

...how do you say “boy who cried wolf” in Portuguese? — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) July 2, 2018

Brazil will now take on Belgium for a place in the semi final of the World Cup this summer, while the Mexico players will return home ahead of the new campaign, although a number of stars could be set for transfers, not least of which is their golden boy Hirving Lozano.