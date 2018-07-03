Milan Reportedly Snap Up Croatian Starlet Alen Halilovic From German Outfit Hamburg

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Milan have reportedly completed the signing of Hamburg midfielder Alen Halilovic. 

Halilovic's name that isn't widely recognised across Europe, but those that do know of the 22-year-old will be aware of his potential. Despite his young age, the attacking midfielder has already made over 150 senior appearances in his career - featuring for the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, Hamburg and Las Palmas.

And now, a new chapter appears to be beginning for the former Barcelona youth product with a move to Milan. 

According to Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello, Serie A have made the Croatian international's move to the Rossoneri official, and he'll become the latest player to join their ranks following their ban from the Europa League for violating UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

It was only a couple of days ago when both Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic were confirmed as Milan players - arriving as free transfers after their respective contracts had expired at their previous clubs.

Reina is expected to arrive as the understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks for the club, and while he'll probably be the second string under Gennaro Gatusso, the former Liverpool and Napoli keeper would certainly cut the figure of a mentor to his Italian teamamte.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As for Strinic, Halilovic's compatriot is currently away at the World Cup in Russia, and will link up with his new side when the nation's exploits at the tournament are over.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)