Milan Reportedly Snap Up Croatian Starlet Alen Halilovic From German Outfit Hamburg

Milan have reportedly completed the signing of Hamburg midfielder Alen Halilovic.

Halilovic's name that isn't widely recognised across Europe, but those that do know of the 22-year-old will be aware of his potential. Despite his young age, the attacking midfielder has already made over 150 senior appearances in his career - featuring for the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, Hamburg and Las Palmas.

La Lega serie A ufficializza sul proprio sito #Halilovic al Milan, contratto depositato nella giornata di ieri 2 luglio. @acmilan @AlenHalilovic — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) July 3, 2018

And now, a new chapter appears to be beginning for the former Barcelona youth product with a move to Milan.

According to Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello, Serie A have made the Croatian international's move to the Rossoneri official, and he'll become the latest player to join their ranks following their ban from the Europa League for violating UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

It was only a couple of days ago when both Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic were confirmed as Milan players - arriving as free transfers after their respective contracts had expired at their previous clubs.

Reina is expected to arrive as the understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks for the club, and while he'll probably be the second string under Gennaro Gatusso, the former Liverpool and Napoli keeper would certainly cut the figure of a mentor to his Italian teamamte.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As for Strinic, Halilovic's compatriot is currently away at the World Cup in Russia, and will link up with his new side when the nation's exploits at the tournament are over.