Newcastle Fans Take to Twitter to Protest Against Potential Record Breaking £30M Signing

After a highly successful loan spell at the club, Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a £30m bid to sign Brazilian winger Kenedy permanently from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old shone for the Magpies in the second half of the 2017-2018 campaign, scoring twice and creating two assists in his 13 starts for the club, yet many of the Toon Army appear to feel that £30m is simply just too high an asking price for the player, a fee which would make him the club's record signing.

As collected by Hitc.com, here are a selection of a few of the 'cleaner' reactions to the news from Toon fans:

Was nice having him on loan. Won't see him again for that money. NEVER. — paul watson (@grumpyget) July 2, 2018

He's not worth 30 million. So no chance of us buying him or any other club for that matter — PS (@ShopCopy) July 2, 2018

£30 million for a few good games... #growup — Ian McCartney (@beasty86) July 2, 2018

Sorry but too much — Felix_NUFC (@Felix_NUFC) July 2, 2018

£10 million to much IMO, wouldn’t pay anymore than £20 million for him. — The Insider (@theinsidernufc) July 2, 2018

So Chelsea paid roughly 7m for him then loaned him to watford where he made 1 appearance then he came to us and looked a good player and they now want 30m! I wouldn't pay more than 20m he hasn't done enough to command a 30m fee #nufc — Shaun Dinning (@shaundinning) July 2, 2018

In spite of the majority having a negative reaction, some fans were more positive about the move, one saying 'If he has another great season with us he becomes a £35M-£40M player', while another added 'He's worth every penny'.

Watch this space.