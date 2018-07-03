Newcastle Fans Take to Twitter to Protest Against Potential Record Breaking £30M Signing

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

After a highly successful loan spell at the club, Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a £30m bid to sign Brazilian winger Kenedy permanently from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old shone for the Magpies in the second half of the 2017-2018 campaign, scoring twice and creating two assists in his 13 starts for the club, yet many of the Toon Army appear to feel that £30m is simply just too high an asking price for the player, a fee which would make him the club's record signing. 

As collected by Hitc.com, here are a selection of a few of the 'cleaner' reactions to the news from Toon fans:

In spite of the majority having a negative reaction, some fans were more positive about the move, one saying 'If he has another great season with us he becomes a £35M-£40M player', while another added 'He's worth every penny'.

Watch this space.

