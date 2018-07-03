Phil Neville Brands Liverpool Target a 'Disgrace' After Brother Gary Calls Him 'Unprofessional'

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Phil Neville has echoed the sentiments expressed by his brother Gary, criticising the work ethic of Stoke and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri. 

Neville, who is currently part of the BBC's coverage out in Russia, called Shaqiri a 'disgrace' just minutes before Switzerland's last-16 clash with Sweden in St Petersburg. 

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

Speaking during the BBC's coverage, as quoted by the Mirror, Neville said: "I am not a fan of Shaqiri. He was a disgrace at Stoke. His attitude was shocking."

His public slaying of Shaqiri's on field demeanour comes just days after his brother Gary, who is also working as a pundit but for ITV, labelled Shaqiri as 'unprofessional' during a similar rant about the Stoke City star. 

MB Media/GettyImages

"I'm not a fan of Shaqiri, to be honest with you." Gary said, also quoted by the Mirror.

"They were unprofessional last season, Stoke. There's no doubt, and he epitomised it. He could score the goal of the tournament and he could have the most amazing game.

"But he could also be there for three matches, do nothing and just amble and wobble around. To be honest with you, with him, players like that I can't have. I struggle with it."

The former Bayern Munich winger was relegated with Stoke City last year, and has been heavily linked with a cut price move to Liverpool this summer. 

He has often been criticised for failing to adhere to his defensive responsibilities, though he has been defended on Twitter, with some keen to point out the positives in the Swiss star's game.

