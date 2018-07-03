PHOTO: Douglas Costa Returns to Full Training For Brazil Ahead of Quarter-Final Clash With Belgium

Brazil booked themselves a place in the World Cup's quarter-final stage by beating Mexico on Tuesday and are now set to test themselves against Belgium's Red Devils.

The South American nation, hoping to reclaim their status as the world's best, have been one of the sides most troubled by injury in the tournament, having watched Douglas Costa, Marcelo and Danilo all suffer injuries.

Boa notícia! Com Douglas Costa recuperado, Seleção volta a treinar após vaga nas quartas https://t.co/54OKwEztIc pic.twitter.com/zYXiRT8Dhc — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) July 3, 2018

They'll also be without the suspended Casemiro when they face Roberto Martinez's side on Friday, but Costa could return to the fray after being cleared to participate in full training by team doctors, per Globo Esporte.

The speedy winger, who proved instrumental in the win over Costa Rica, fell victim to a muscular injury and has missed Brazil's clashes with Serbia and Mexico.

He could be set to play a role against Belgium, though, having taken part in a full training session with the reserves in Sochi on Tuesday.

This development certainly comes as a boost to Tite, who also watched Marcelo participate in the day's activities.

Whether or not the players are thrust back into the side for their next game is left to be seen. But it's certainly welcome news given what's at stake.