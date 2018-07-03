How to Watch Sweden vs. Switzerland: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Sweden vs. Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday, July 3.

By Julia Poe
July 03, 2018

Sweden and Switzerland will face off on Tuesday in the World Cup's round of 16.

Sweden grabbed the top spot in a Group F that was expected to be dominated by Germany, but it secured a first-place finish with a 3-0 win over Mexico on the final day of group play. 

Switzerland, meanwhile, survived Group E with only a single win, a 2-1 victory over Serbia in the second match of group play. The team managed a 1-1 draw against tournament favorite Brazil, then tied Costa Rica 2-2 to snag the final point necessary to advance to group play.

The winner will face either Colombia or England in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

