Sweden and Switzerland will face off on Tuesday in the World Cup's round of 16.

Sweden grabbed the top spot in a Group F that was expected to be dominated by Germany, but it secured a first-place finish with a 3-0 win over Mexico on the final day of group play.

Switzerland, meanwhile, survived Group E with only a single win, a 2-1 victory over Serbia in the second match of group play. The team managed a 1-1 draw against tournament favorite Brazil, then tied Costa Rica 2-2 to snag the final point necessary to advance to group play.

The winner will face either Colombia or England in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

