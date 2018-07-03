Tottenham & Arsenal Reportedly Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Barcelona Star Andre Gomes

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Arsenal are preparing a big money move for  Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes but they face competition from north London rivals Tottenham for his signature.


The Independent are reporting that new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is making Gomes his number one midfield target and is very eager to close a deal as soon as possible. Gomes will likely be allowed to leave for the right price as the Portuguese star struggled to make his mark on the Barcelona first team last season.

The 24-year-old made just 16 league appearances for the Catalan side as they stormed to another league title. 

Gomes was viewed as a long-term successor to Xavi when he arrived in 2016, but has been unable to displace any of the preferred midfield trio Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Falling down the pecking order has alerted many clubs to his potential availability as Gomes is not short of suitors. Barcelona are standing firm on their high asking price, which is as of yet unknown but Valencia, Tottenham, Juventus and Lazio are all thought to have had sizeable offers rebuffed by the Spanish champions.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is also a keen admirer and is believed to ready to go head to head with their bitter rivals, should Arsenal have a bid accepted.

Emery meanwhile is in need of some strong midfield options after confirming Jack Wilshere will be leaving the club this summer and speculation continues over the long-term futures of both Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal are also expected to allow Santi Cazorla to depart the Emirates following his lengthy injury lay off. It means Arsenal could be on the lookout for two or three midfield options this summer, with Emery hoping to prioritise a move for Gomes.

