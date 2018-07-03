Wolves Targeting Colombia World Cup Star Juan Quintero as Summer Transfer Push Continues

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already made quite the splash in the summer transfer market in preparation for their return to the Premier League.

Having signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício and Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez, manager Nuno Espírito Santo has reportedly identified Colombia star Juan Quintero as his next possible addition to his squad, according the Mirror.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Santo has connections to Porto, the club that owns Quintero, as he was a player and manger at the club.

Despite playing the last three seasons out on loan at Rennes, Independiente Medellín and River Plate, Quintero is still owned by the Portuguese club.

Quintero, 25, has starred for Colombia at this World Cup with James Rodriguez struggling with a calf injury - scoring once and providing two assists so far.

The Mirror claim that Jorge Mendes, super agent and the man who was so vital in helping Wolves secure their return to the top flight, is working overtime behind the scenes to make the deal happen.

But to secure Quintero's services, Wolves will likely face stiff opposition from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspurs.

Mendes has had close ties with Wolves as their new owners, Fosun International, have a stake in his agency.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

And it is his connections that were able to bring players such as wonderkid Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota to the Molineux - both of whom played a key part in their title-winning season in the Championship.