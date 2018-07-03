Yerry Mina came up clutch again for Colombia during its World Cup match against England on Tuesday.

Deep into stoppage time with England ahead 1-0, Mina headed the ball off of a corner kick by Juan Cuadrado. Mina's header evened the match 1-1 in the 93rd minute, forcing extra time when England thought it had won its first knockout match in a major competition since 2006.

After scoring, Mina was so excited that he ran into the stands, and fans–and inactive Colombia star James Rodriguez–went wild around the stadium.

Mina became the first player in the World Cup with three headed goals since Germany's Miroslav Klose in 2005, adding to earlier tallies vs. Senegal and Poland.

In a penalty shootout, England edged out Colombia 4-3 and won their first shootout in the World Cup. England will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.