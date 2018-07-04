Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Turns Attention to €30m-Rated Argentina World Cup Forward

July 04, 2018

Arsenal are believed to be keen to pursue a move for breakthrough Argentina youngster Cristian Pavon this summer. The Boca Juniors winger was a shining star in an otherwise underwhelming World Cup campaign for the Argentinians, and a move to Europe could be on the cards.

Few will have known of Pavon's existence before Russia 2018. Other than the fact that he grows to become a world beater on every edition of Football Manager, the 22-year-old was very much a player under the radar heading into the World Cup.

However, that soon changed with his energetic performances alongside Lionel Messi and Co. Though Argentina endured a tough couple of weeks - eventually being knocked out by France in the last 16, he seems to have made a name for himself.

And now, according to Spanish outlet AS, he's attracted the attention of Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who has quietly been plotting a move for the starlet.

Pavon and his entourage have been working on a switch to Europe. Following an impressive season with Boca Juniors, the wide man is desperate to move continents sooner rather than later, and the only thing standing in his way is a €30m release clause.

In today's market, for a 22-year-old who has just announced himself on the world stage, that fee seems reasonable.

However, having already spent around £40m this summer, another big transfer is looking unlikely for Emery unless he starts selling some of Arsenal's assets.

The Spaniard was given a £50m budget this summer, and with the imminent arrival of Lucas Torreira inbound, he looks likely to go over that number.

