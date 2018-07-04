Arsenal Goalkeeper David Ospina Determined to Remain in Europe Despite Boca Juniors Approach

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Boca Juniors have reportedly approached Arsenal over the potential signing of David Ospina, but the Colombian goalkeeper is not keen to return to South America yet.

The Argentine champions have been in contact with the club and the player, who was a bit-part squad member at Arsenal last season and has been expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer in search of more game time elsewhere.

Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova says that Ospina is reluctant to join Boca, despite his desire for greater continuity, because he wants to stay in Europe.

This news comes the day after Ospina's Colombia were eliminated from the World Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to England in Moscow.

Ospina saved a Jordan Henderson penalty but England scored their remaining spot kicks to ensure that there would be no repeat of Colombia's run to the quarter finals four years ago.

Despite being a regular for his country, Ospina has never been first choice at Arsenal. He made just five Premier League appearances in the 2017/18 season, though he was preferred to Petr Cech in cup competitions.

The signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno probably means that Cech will be second choice next season, and spells the end of Ospina's time at Arsenal.

As an experienced goalkeeper, he should have little problem finding a European club prepared to take a chance on him.

