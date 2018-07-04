Bayern Munich Preparing Big Money Move for French World Cup Star Benjamin Pavard Next Summer

Benjamin Pavard has enjoyed a highly impressive World Cup campaign with France so far. The Stuttgart defender has become a key figure in Didier Deschamps’ backline, and his form for his national team has peaked the interest of German giants Bayern Munich.

Pavard scored a sublime goal in Les Bleus' victory over Argentina to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and he's been integral to France only conceding four goals in the tournament so far.

But according to a report in German publication Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have now moved to the head of the queue for the 22-year-old, with the reigning Bundesliga champions expressing strong interest in luring Pavard from Stuttgart to Bavaria.

It is said that Bayern, now under the new management of Niko Kovac, are willing to pay the €35m clause in Pavard’s contract which becomes active in 2019.

Though that would mean waiting another year to secure the defender’s services, it would be seen as something of a coup for Bayern to beat off widespread competition to sign Pavard.

Pavard has emerged as something of a revelation in the France side which has reached the World Cup quarter finals, becoming a regular fixture in Didier Deschamps’ rear-guard, utilised at right back ahead of the more experienced Djibril Sidibe.

The defender, who features more commonly as a centre back for his club, really catapulted himself to the world’s attention with a stunning strike to equalise for his country in France’s thrilling 4-3 last 16 win over Argentina.

With Deschamps’ side 2-1 down at the time, Pavard arrived on the edge of the box to send a brilliantly bending effort sailing beyond the helpless Franco Armani in the Argentine goal to lead the French fight back which secured their place in the last eight of the competition.

⏰ 13’ France 1-0 Argentina



⏰ 41’ France 1-1 Argentina



⏰ 48’France 1-2 Argentina



⏰ 57’ France 2-2 Argentina



⏰ 64’ France 3-2 Argentina



⏰ 68’ France 4-2 Argentina



⏰ 94’ France 4-3 Argentina



👏 #WorldCup Classic pic.twitter.com/eAKfVCQBQF — SPORF (@Sporf) June 30, 2018

Pavard’s reputation as one of the brightest defensive talents in Europe is ever-growing, and a move to Bayern next summer would be just rewards for the rapid progress which the France star has made over the past year.