Chelsea Contact Real Madrid Over the Availability of Wantaway Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid in recent days regarding the potential transfer of wantaway Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 24-year-old is after more first team opportunities this summer, and has been linked with a Bernabeu exit in order to achiever that.

It's been a quietly impressive World Cup for the Madrid midfielder. Having featured in all of Croatia's games so far in the tournament, Kovacic has only registered the one assist, but has been an itnegral role in a midfield that has received a huge amount of praise over the last few weeks.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

Putting in solid performances will undoubtedly do no harm to the Madrid man's transfer prospects, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have now registered their interest in the Croatian.

The Blues have contacted Real Madrid over the availability of Kovacic, and the coming weeks could see them make a formal move for the player as Maurizio Sarri looks to overhaul his new squad when he eventually arrives.

At the moment, Chelsea's midfield consists of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Last season saw the Blues' engine room struggle, and the club have been linked with central players all summer.

Kovacic joins the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Miralem Pjanic in being linked to the club - in an area of the pitch that seems destined to be strengthened ahead of the new Premier League season.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Only time will tell as to whether there's any truth behind the rumours just yet.