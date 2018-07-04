Crystal Palace Transfer Target Arrives in Italy Ahead of Expected Fiorentina Switch

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont has arrived in Italy ahead of his €8.5m transfer to Fiorentina, according to reports.


According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the 19-year-old keeper is in Florence to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Serie A this summer.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Lafont stated: “I’m very happy to be here, Forza Viola!”, as he checked into the Ponte Nuovo Clinic ahead of his medical testing.

The young shot stopper is expected to sign a five year contract with Fiorentina and take over as their new first choice goalkeeper following the departure of Marco Sportiello.

Alban Lafont isn’t expected to join training with the Tuscan club until August as he is set to represent France at the European Under-19 Championship which begins in mid-July.

Toulouse finished 18th in Ligue 1 last season, but only conceded 54 goals throughout the campaign, one of the lower tallies in the bottom half of the table.

Lafont made 42 appearances for Toulouse across all competitions last season, and played a pivotal role in keeping his current side in Ligue 1.

Having made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015, Lafont became the youngest ever goalkeeper to play in France’s top flight, aged just 16 years and 310 days old.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)