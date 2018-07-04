Crystal Palace Transfer Target Arrives in Italy Ahead of Expected Fiorentina Switch

Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont has arrived in Italy ahead of his €8.5m transfer to Fiorentina, according to reports.





According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the 19-year-old keeper is in Florence to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Serie A this summer.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Lafont stated: “I’m very happy to be here, Forza Viola!”, as he checked into the Ponte Nuovo Clinic ahead of his medical testing.

The young shot stopper is expected to sign a five year contract with Fiorentina and take over as their new first choice goalkeeper following the departure of Marco Sportiello.

Alban Lafont isn’t expected to join training with the Tuscan club until August as he is set to represent France at the European Under-19 Championship which begins in mid-July.

Toulouse finished 18th in Ligue 1 last season, but only conceded 54 goals throughout the campaign, one of the lower tallies in the bottom half of the table.

Lafont made 42 appearances for Toulouse across all competitions last season, and played a pivotal role in keeping his current side in Ligue 1.

Having made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015, Lafont became the youngest ever goalkeeper to play in France’s top flight, aged just 16 years and 310 days old.