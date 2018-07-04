Diego Maradona Unleashes Furious Anti-England Rant Live on Argentine TV Following Three Lions Win

In case you thought England's dramatic penalty win against Colombia couldn't get any better, it just has, as Argentina legend Diego Maradona is absolutely furious about it.

Former Napoli and Barcelona forward Maradona unleashed a vicious tirade directed at the England team, accusing the side of theft, and that the whole event was a big FIFA stitch-up.



Argentina's favourite son is most famously remembered for cheating his way to victory against England in 1986, with his 'hand of god' goal. But now Maradona is accusing the England side of unfair play, saying that Harry Kane actually fouled Colombian defender Carlos Sanchez in the build-up to England's penalty.





The Daily Mirror has him quoted as saying: ''I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame.''



Maradona's main cause of concern was that an American, Mark Geiger, was allowed to referee the match.





''It is the man who decides who the referee is who to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude.





''With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people.





''I told (FIFA President) Gianni Infantino that if I worked for FIFA I would change everything. It has to be transparent. That's why I didn't go there.

''The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR and he did not give to them.





''Twice the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft.''





Sadly for Maradona, no matter how much he rants and raves it isn't going to change the fact that whilst his Argentina side is back in South America, football itself is coming home.