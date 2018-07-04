Inter Confirm Signing of Exciting Argentine Attacker Lautaro Martinez on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Italian giants Inter have confirmed the signing of Lautaro Martínez from Argentine side Racing Club de Avellaneda on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old striker is deemed to be one of the hottest prospects in South America, and Inter have fought off competition for his signature this summer.

Martínez will join fellow arrivals Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah at San Siro next season, with his rumoured £20m arrival taking the Nerazurri's spending this window up to £65.7m - including Matteo Politano's loan fee.

Inter registered Martínez as their player on Tuesday but they were forced to wait another day before making the announcement official.

Martínez has secured his big move to Europe having made 58 appearances with Racing Club, where he scored 26 goals and claimed six assists. His debut for the Argentine side came all the way back in 2015, poetically replacing former Inter striker Diego Milito.

The young forward has featured in a number of competitions for Racing Club over the last three years, most recent of which was the infamous Copa Libertadores where Martínez scored five goals in six games.

He was then drafted into Jorge Sampaoli's squad for the Argentina national team ahead of the World Cup, making his only appearances in a 6-1 defeat to Spain. 

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

But just like with his soon-to-be Inter teammate Mauro Icardi, Martínez missed out on a place in the squad which travelled to Russia this summer.

