Italian Giants Inter Make Contact With Man Utd Defender Ahead of Summer Loan Move

Serie A outfit Inter have made contact with the agent of Matteo Darmian as the Nerazzurri look to sign the defender on loan from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

It is understood that the Italy international has been given a €20m price tag, and many believed that Darmian would return to Turin ahead of the new campaign to join his former club Torino's rivals, Juventus.

But talks with the Old Lady appear to have stalled and Darmian could now be set for a move to San Siro. Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Inter will look to land the 28-year-old on a temporary deal this summer by offering the Red Devils a high loan fee.

Talks between Manchester United and Inter are still ongoing, however, it is believed that the Italian side will need to up their offer before a move is sanctioned by officials at Old Trafford.

Darmian: "My agent knows what I want. Juve, Inter or Napoli? It’s not my role to answer that question, I’ll move for the best solution & I’d consider all possibilities. One year ago, I was close to return to Italy but Jose and the club didn’t want to sell me so nothing happened." — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) July 2, 2018

Inter have already made a number of high-profile signings this summer, not least of which is the £34m arrival of AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan.

Argentine wonderkid Lautaro Martínez has also moved to San Siro in a deal worth just over £20m, while Matteo Politano, Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah have joined either on loan or on a free transfer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Manchester United, meanwhile, have only made three signings so far this summer. Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has joined for just over £1m, while the club's two marquee signings of Fred and Diogo Dalot have set them back over £72m.