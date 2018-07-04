Italian Giants Inter Make Contact With Man Utd Defender Ahead of Summer Loan Move

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Serie A outfit Inter have made contact with the agent of Matteo Darmian as the Nerazzurri look to sign the defender on loan from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

It is understood that the Italy international has been given a €20m price tag, and many believed that Darmian would return to Turin ahead of the new campaign to join his former club Torino's rivals, Juventus.

But talks with the Old Lady appear to have stalled and Darmian could now be set for a move to San Siro. Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Inter will look to land the 28-year-old on a temporary deal this summer by offering the Red Devils a high loan fee.

Talks between Manchester United and Inter are still ongoing, however, it is believed that the Italian side will need to up their offer before a move is sanctioned by officials at Old Trafford.

Inter have already made a number of high-profile signings this summer, not least of which is the £34m arrival of AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan. 

Argentine wonderkid Lautaro Martínez has also moved to San Siro in a deal worth just over £20m, while Matteo Politano, Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah have joined either on loan or on a free transfer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Manchester United, meanwhile, have only made three signings so far this summer. Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has joined for just over £1m, while the club's two marquee signings of Fred and Diogo Dalot have set them back over £72m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)