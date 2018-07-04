Jack Wilshere Holds Face-To-Face Talks With West Ham as the Midfielder Seeks Premier League Stay

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Jack Wilshere has reportedly held face-to-face talks with West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini ahead of a proposed move to the Hammers.

Wilshere recently announced he would be leaving his boyhood club of Arsenal this summer after finding out he would be playing a limited role under Unai Emery next season. Multiple clubs are rumoured to be interested in the midfielder, but West Ham appear to be leading the race.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to The Daily Mail, Wilshere has met with Pellegrini to discuss where he would fit into West Ham's plans next season. It's understood that the former England midfielder is now deciding on his next move.


West Ham aren't the only club making a move for Wilshere however, with Fenerbahce reportedly offering him a huge deal to make the switch to Turkey.

It's understood that West Ham won't be able to match the Turkish club's offer, but money isn't Wilshere's only motivation given his family are settled in London.

The midfielder is also aware that staying in the Premier League will mean he remains firmly on the radar of England boss Gareth Southgate, with Wilshere potentially looking for a recall to international football next season.

With multiple clubs linked to Wilshere, it appears the midfielder's future will remain up in the air for the time being, but this meeting with West Ham will encourage the club that they can get a deal done for the now former Arsenal man.

