Julian Speroni Signs New 12-Month Contract to Extend Stay at Crystal Palace Into 15th Year

Crystal Palace have announced veteran goalkeeper Julian Speroni will be staying at the club for at least one more season after signing a new 12-month contract extension until 2019.

Having first joined the club in 2004, Speroni has played over 400 games for Palace, including 13 in all competitions last season when number one Wayne Hennessey was struggling for form.

Hennessey himself has recently penned a new three-year contract, while the forthcoming season will see additional competition from former Getafe stopper Vicente Guaita.

"I've been here so long at Crystal Palace that it’s my home, so I’m really pleased," 39-year-old Speroni told CPFC.co.uk.

"It's an honour and a pleasure for me to play in front of our fans, the love and support they've shown me over all these years has been magnificent and I just can't thank them enough."

One player who has left the club this week is midfielder Yohan Cabaye after the Frenchman completed his switch to Dubai club Al-Nasr.

Palace will begin their pre-season schedule with upcoming friendlies in Denmark and Sweden, Roy Hodgson's former stomping ground, while their Premier League campaign will kick off on 11 August with a trip across to London to Fulham, another club Hodgson is very familiar with.