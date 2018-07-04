Juventus Eye Up Potential €40m Move for Barcelona Midfielder as Max Allegri Looks to Strengthen

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Juventus are believed to be keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Paulinho this summer, and are willing to pay the Brazilian's €40m buyout clause at Camp Nou. In his year since the highly unexpected move to Catalonia, the 29-year-old has been hugely impressive, and Ernesto Valverde is ready to cash in on him.


It was on Tuesday when initial reports arrived claiming that there was interest in the Brazilian. It was paired alongside the claim that Barca could look to sell Paulinho in order to help fund a move for Chelsea winger Willian, but there was no mention of any interested parties.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Instead, it was simply the case that Paulinho's agent had informed Barca that there was interest.


But now, according to La Republica (via AS), it's Juventus that are keen to sign Paulinho, and they would be willing to pay his €40m release clause.


Il Bianconeri will look to work a lower price for their target, but having already signed Emre Can on a free transfer this summer, Max Allegri continues to look to strengthen his midfield, with the future of Miralem Pjanic in doubt.

Juve seem a busy club at the moment. As well as reportedly being interested in Steven N'Zonzi, the Italian champions are also heavily linked with a €100m move for Cristiano Ronaldo.


Should the club make a move for all three reported targets, the Old Lady will be splashing out €175m in a matter of weeks - uncharacteristic behaviour from a club usually so shrewd in their transfer business.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Whether there is much truth to these reports of course remains to be seen, but it's an exciting time to be a Juve fan at the moment.

