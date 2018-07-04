'Keep All the Belgians': Spurs Fans Plead with Toby Alderweireld to Stay as Defender Celebrates Win

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

As Belgium squeaked past Japan following a brilliant comeback from 2-0 down to earn their place in the World Cup quarter finals with a 3-2 victory, the celebrating Premier League contingent within the Belgian ranks will have left a number of English fans with something to smile about.

That is no truer than it is of Tottenham supporters, who will certainly have enjoyed Jan Vertonghen’s contribution as he pulled the crucial first goal back for Roberto Martinez’s side, with club teammate Toby Alderweireld in tandem as the Spurs duo celebrated the dramatic win.

Alderweireld is into the final year of his contract with the north London club, and with no sign as yet that the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, there has been much fear, and even resignation, that Alderweireld will move on this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the defender in their extensive search for a top class central defender, and it is surely a concern to Tottenham fans that they could soon see one of their star players lining up for a domestic rival.

In amongst the Belgian celebrations during their remarkable comeback win over Japan, however, there was a warm moment of comradery between Alderweireld and Vertonghen which was apparently not lost on Alderweireld after the game.

The centre back took to Twitter to reflect on the on-field moment of celebration between himself and Spurs teammate Vertonghen, writing: “When the team is celebrating but bae wants to cuddle.”

It was not only Alderweireld who seemed to appreciatively savour the moment, however, as a number of Tottenham fans used the tweet as a platform to express their desire to see their star defender sign a new contract and remain at the club for the long-term.

Here is a selection of how Spurs fans responded to Alderweireld’s tweet:

One can only imagine how Spurs' Belgian contingent will respond if they manage to beat Brazil on Friday.

