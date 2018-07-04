Liverpool Fans Call for Stoke Winger to Join the Reds After Switzerland's World Cup Exit

Liverpool fans took to social media in the aftermath of Sweden's narrow win over Switzerland on Tuesday to demand their club arranges a medical for Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri.





The Swiss winger has been one of the most talked about players during the current transfer window due to a relegation release clause that is written into his contract at the bet365 Stadium - believed to be in the region of £12m.

And having seen a move for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir fall through, Liverpool supporters are desperate to see a new attacking player join their ranks ahead of the new campaign.





News over Shaqiri's future has largely been put on hold while the 26-year-old was at the World Cup, but Switzerland's exit from the competition could see a transfer away from Stoke fast-tracked before he returns for pre-season.

Shaqiri will be all too familiar with Jürgen Klopp's style of management following his spells in Germany and England, where the Swiss star has faced up against both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on a handful of occasions when the 51-year-old head coach was in charge.

Although the 26-year-old is expected to be in Mohamed Salah's shadow if he moves to Anfield this summer, Shaqiri's versatility will also offer Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino a regular challenge in the Reds' senior squad.