Liverpool Fans Call for Stoke Winger to Join the Reds After Switzerland's World Cup Exit

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Liverpool fans took to social media in the aftermath of Sweden's narrow win over Switzerland on Tuesday to demand their club arranges a medical for Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri.


The Swiss winger has been one of the most talked about players during the current transfer window due to a relegation release clause that is written into his contract at the bet365 Stadium - believed to be in the region of £12m.

And having seen a move for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir fall through, Liverpool supporters are desperate to see a new attacking player join their ranks ahead of the new campaign.


News over Shaqiri's future has largely been put on hold while the 26-year-old was at the World Cup, but Switzerland's exit from the competition could see a transfer away from Stoke fast-tracked before he returns for pre-season.


Shaqiri will be all too familiar with Jürgen Klopp's style of management following his spells in Germany and England, where the Swiss star has faced up against both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on a handful of occasions when the 51-year-old head coach was in charge.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Although the 26-year-old is expected to be in Mohamed Salah's shadow if he moves to Anfield this summer, Shaqiri's versatility will also offer Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino a regular challenge in the Reds' senior squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)