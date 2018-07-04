Liverpool Looking to Bolster Academy Options With Signing of Ajax Defender Ki-Jana Hoever

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Liverpool are looking to cement a deal for Ajax youngster Ki-Jana Hoever, who has been training at the club's Kirkby Academy this week.

A right back or centre back by trade, Hoever has been under the employ of Ajax since 2014, prior to which he was on the books of fellow Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

16-year-old Hoever impressed in the Under-17 Eredivisie last season, scoring two goals in 13 appearances. He is now considered one of the brightest young talents at the Amsterdam Arena and would be a shrewd investment for the future from Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds are hoping to make Hoever the latest addition to their Academy in what has been a promising summer at youth level.

England Under-17 striker Bobby Duncan signed from Manchester City last month, having been lured to Anfield by the possibility of emulating his cousin, the Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

20-year-old midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies has also signed from Chelsea after impressing on trial at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp has put a lot of faith in Liverpool's youth since arriving at the club, making Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez first team regulars under his regime.

18-year-old striker Rhian Brewster also signed his first professional contract this summer after impressing for Liverpool's Academy and for England Under-17s, with whom he won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Hoever would be the latest in a batch of young Dutch talent to move to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Ian Maatsen and Jayden Braaf, who joined Chelsea and Manchester City respectively from PSV Eindhoven.

