Luis Suarez Takes Antoine Griezmann Down a Peg or Two on 'Second Country' Uruguay Claims

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has reminded Antoine Griezmann that he is French, not Uruguayan, and does not know what life as a Uruguayan is truly like.

It has been widely reported that Griezmann is a huge fan of Uruguayan culture, with Spanish outlet Marca even picturing Griezmann in a Uruguay football shirt. He is believed to have embraced the culture after teaming with several Uruguayans during his time at Real Sociedad.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Griezmann's affinity for Uruguay has only grown stronger, as he is close friends with Uruguay captain and Atletico Madrid teammate Diego Godin. They regularly indulge in various aspects of Uruguayan culture, including traditional Uruguayan drinks - with the France star calling Uruguay his 'second country' ahead of Friday's quarter final between the two countries. 

However, Suarez does not appear to be happy about these claims. The Barcelona forward was quick to remind Griezmann that he does not truly understand life in Uruguay and is quoted by Marca as saying: "Antoine is saying that he is half-Uruguayan but he is French and he doesn't know what it is to feel Uruguayan.

"He doesn't know who we are or what we must do to be successful in football. He enjoys our customs and can speak the same language, but we feel differently."

Suarez was speaking ahead of the World Cup quarter final clash between Uruguay and France, which will see Suarez and Griezmann come face to face. 

The Frenchman was the subject of widespread media speculation surrounding a possible transfer to Barcelona to join up with Suarez, but eventually announced that he would be remaining at Atletico Madrid.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Both strikers have scored twice at the World Cup tournament so far and are representative of the good form of their respective countries. Griezmann scored in his side's thrilling 4-3 victory over Argentina, whilst Suarez played a key part in Uruguay's 2-1 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

