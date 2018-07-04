Napoli Confirm Defender Underwent 'Minor Operation' Following Kneecap Injury

S.S.C. Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has successfully undergone a 'minor operation' to remove a metal pin in his right knee, the Italian club have confirmed.

The Ciucciarelli announced on Tuesday that the Algeria international would go under the knife to remove the pin that was put in place following patella surgery earlier this year.

"As planned, tomorrow Faouzi Ghoulam will go under the knife at Villa Stuart, for a small procedure to remove the metal pin placed in his knee during his patella surgery," Napoli confirmed in a statement on their website.

News has since broken that the 27-year-old's operation was a success, with Ghoulam now set to undergo a personalised training schedule as the Italian club begin their pre-season preparations.

"Faouzi Ghoulam was operated at Villa Stuart this morning by Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani, assisted by the Napoli team doctor [Alfonso] De Nicola," Naplo said in a statement, quoted by Football Italia.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"The Azzurri defender underwent a small procedure to remove the metal pin in his right patella. Ghoulam will follow a personalised work programme next week."

The France-born defender, who spent the entirety of his career with AS Saint-Étienne before joining Napoli in 2014, made only 17 appearances across all competitions last season as the Ciucciarelli mounted a strong title challenge in Serie A.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Despite only making a handful of appearances, Ghoulam's only two goals for Napoli came last season. He scored their third and final goal on the opening day in a comfortable win against Hellas Verona, as well as nothing a late winner in their away win over SPAL on matchday six.