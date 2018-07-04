Neymar Must Join Real Madrid If He Wants to Win the Ballon d'Or According to Rivaldo

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has revealed that he believes Neymar will never win a Ballon d'Or whilst playing for PSG, and to do so he must join Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants recently denied reports that they had made a €310m bid for the former Barcelona man, but Rivaldo's statement will no doubt stoke up the rumours once again.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking to Sport Bild, the Brazilian underlined why he felt Neymar needed to make the move to the Spanish capital.

"From my point of view, he can't win the accolade [the Ballon d'Or at PSG], if Neymar wants to achieve it, he must play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"He will never win the Ballon d'Or under new coach Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain. The football he needs is played in Spain, for instance. That's why a transfer to Real is so important for Neymar.

Rivaldo's comments will surprise many, given the Brazilian is a former Barcelona player, but the footballing legend was keen to underline that he hopes for the best for Neymar regardless of what he elects to do.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

"In any case, I hope it works out. Paris don't have a tradition like other big European clubs, namely Real, Barca, Manchester United and Bayern Munich," the Brazilian said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)