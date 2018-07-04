Neymar Must Join Real Madrid If He Wants to Win the Ballon d'Or According to Rivaldo

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has revealed that he believes Neymar will never win a Ballon d'Or whilst playing for PSG, and to do so he must join Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants recently denied reports that they had made a €310m bid for the former Barcelona man, but Rivaldo's statement will no doubt stoke up the rumours once again.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking to Sport Bild, the Brazilian underlined why he felt Neymar needed to make the move to the Spanish capital.

"From my point of view, he can't win the accolade [the Ballon d'Or at PSG], if Neymar wants to achieve it, he must play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"He will never win the Ballon d'Or under new coach Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain. The football he needs is played in Spain, for instance. That's why a transfer to Real is so important for Neymar.

Rivaldo's comments will surprise many, given the Brazilian is a former Barcelona player, but the footballing legend was keen to underline that he hopes for the best for Neymar regardless of what he elects to do.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

"In any case, I hope it works out. Paris don't have a tradition like other big European clubs, namely Real, Barca, Manchester United and Bayern Munich," the Brazilian said.