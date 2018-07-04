Peter Crouch Hints at Stoke City Stay Despite Disappointing Relegation to the Championship

Former England international Peter Crouch has admitted that he wants to stay at Stoke City , despite their relegation to the Championship.





Crouch made 31 Premier League appearances last season, his most in three years, but the big striker could only manage five goals as the Potters were relegated, finishing in 19th place.

Rumours have swirled about Crouch leaving the Potteries in order to remain a Premier League player, but the amiable striker wants to stay, admitting he has 'unfinished business' at the Staffordshire club.

Crouch told Planetfootball: " I still have a year left on my contract and while I don't know what is going to happen in the next few weeks, I'd have no problem playing in the Championship next season and trying to get the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

"Stoke have a wonderful set of fans, a great set-up in so many areas of the club, and it is a club that should be in the Premier League.

"Hopefully I am one of those who get the chance to take Stoke back where they belong next season."



Crouch's apparent desire to stay at Stoke is another boost, for a side who have reacted positively to their relegation to the Championship - signing Benik Afobe and Oghenekaro Etebo, the latter of whom lit up the World Cup in the Nigerian midfield.





Stoke have also retained the services of club legend Ryan Shawcross and midfield dynamo Joe Allen. With new manager Gary Rowett at the helm, the chances of Stoke gaining promotion back to the Premier League appear to be increasing by the day.

